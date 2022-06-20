Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,490 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.95. 245,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,817. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

