Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,903 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 1,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,633 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.12.

Adobe stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.79. The company had a trading volume of 267,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,529. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

