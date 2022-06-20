Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

