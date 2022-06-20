Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SEA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,777 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SEA by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SEA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,954 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

SE stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.20. 260,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

