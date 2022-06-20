Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,250 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vale by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 396,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

VALE stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,329,500. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

