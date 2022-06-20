Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTH remained flat at $$19.92 on Monday. 151,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,922. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

