Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.54. 603,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,020,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.69.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

