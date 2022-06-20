Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares during the period.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

