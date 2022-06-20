Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $364.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.07.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.77. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

