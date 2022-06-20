Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target to SEK 260

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 270 to SEK 260 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $10.63 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

