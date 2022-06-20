Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $53.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.83.
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.20 on Friday. Kroger has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.
In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,486 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kroger (Get Rating)
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
