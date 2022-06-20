Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $53.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.20 on Friday. Kroger has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,486 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

