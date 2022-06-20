DFSocial Gaming Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $118,013.91 and $519.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00108222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00612075 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080149 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00496174 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

