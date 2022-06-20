DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $189,840.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00008256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

