eBoost Reaches Market Capitalization of $302,568.13 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $302,568.13 and $144.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00256416 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000893 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.