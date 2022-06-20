Effect.AI Market Cap Tops $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00084349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00054346 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00268059 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Effect.AI

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

