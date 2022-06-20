Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Raymond James

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHC. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

EHC stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

