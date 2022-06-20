Enzyme (MLN) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $48.02 million and $57.73 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $22.94 or 0.00113048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,294.38 or 1.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00130212 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,232 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

