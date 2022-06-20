eosDAC Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $319,865.35 and $492.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

