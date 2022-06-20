ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 741,369 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,165,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,049,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $44.21 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75.

