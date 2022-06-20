Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUYTY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($30.21) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from €45.00 ($46.88) to €29.00 ($30.21) in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

