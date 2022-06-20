Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUYTY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($30.21) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from €45.00 ($46.88) to €29.00 ($30.21) in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

