Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a mkt outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.44.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.37. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

