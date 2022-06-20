EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches One Day Volume of $59,614.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 102.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $21,062.25 and $59,614.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

