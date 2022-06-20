Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,184. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.26. The company has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

