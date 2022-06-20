Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.28. 71,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.43 and its 200-day moving average is $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.18 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

