Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $500.90. 43,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,026. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

