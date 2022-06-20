Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 267,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.69 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

