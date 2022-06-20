Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $690,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,984 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.18.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.33. 395,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,448. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

