Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $162,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $2,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,564. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.80. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

