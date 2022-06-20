Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.53. 361,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,032. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.07.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

