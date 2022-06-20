Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.29. The company had a trading volume of 451,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.87. The firm has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

