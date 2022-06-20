Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,090. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.35. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

