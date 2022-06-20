FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Lowered to $402.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $468.00 to $402.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDS. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $429.00.

FDS opened at $349.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $324.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.17 and a 200 day moving average of $418.46.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

