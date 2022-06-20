Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FANUY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fanuc from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fanuc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fanuc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.04.
About Fanuc (Get Rating)
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanuc (FANUY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.