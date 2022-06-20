Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FANUY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fanuc from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fanuc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fanuc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

