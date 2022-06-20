Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FEMY. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

FEMY opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. Femasys has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Femasys had a negative net margin of 733.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 52,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

