Financial Analysis: monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) vs. Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get monday.com alerts:

This table compares monday.com and Duck Creek Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $308.15 million 13.98 -$129.29 million ($4.53) -21.55 Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 8.70 -$16.93 million ($0.04) -427.25

Duck Creek Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than monday.com. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than monday.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -43.90% -22.46% -16.92% Duck Creek Technologies -2.11% 1.14% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for monday.com and Duck Creek Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 2 11 0 2.85 Duck Creek Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78

monday.com presently has a consensus target price of $233.75, indicating a potential upside of 139.50%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.10%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than Duck Creek Technologies.

Summary

monday.com beats Duck Creek Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. It also offers Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, the company provides Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business, such as commercial auto, inland marine, and workers compensation. It has a partnership with Shift Technologies, Inc. to implement AI fraud detection. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.