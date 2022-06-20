First International Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 138.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $8.68 on Monday, hitting $93.74. 1,181,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,478. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

