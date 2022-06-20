First International Bank & Trust Invests $236,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 128.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,783,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.09. 195,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,654. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day moving average of $188.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

