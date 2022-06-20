First International Bank & Trust Invests $315,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

BAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,635,977. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

