First International Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First International Bank & Trust reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 458,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,393. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.