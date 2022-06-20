First International Bank & Trust Sells 212 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

First International Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for 0.8% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 485,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 649,028 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39.

