First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 311 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Allstate were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.56. The stock had a trading volume of 98,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.33. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

