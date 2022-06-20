First National Bank of South Miami Has $1.02 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BlackRock by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $582.26. 36,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,419. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $751.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

