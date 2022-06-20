First National Bank of South Miami Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $404.01. 153,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

