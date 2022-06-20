FLIP (FLP) Reaches Market Cap of $683,828.84

FLIP (FLP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded flat against the dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About FLIP
According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “
FLIP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.
