Flux Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. Flux has a market cap of $104.14 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00325690 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00081854 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00068891 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004447 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 236,682,155 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

