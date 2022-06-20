Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF accounts for 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.11% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 4,278.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the period.

FLCA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,513. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

