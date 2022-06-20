Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Cut to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.92) to GBX 850 ($10.32) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.87) price target (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.26)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,037.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

