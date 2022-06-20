Friendz (FDZ) One Day Volume Tops $41,042.00

Friendz (FDZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Friendz has a total market cap of $85,784.31 and approximately $41,042.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,614.09 or 1.00072925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00129805 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,902,907 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

