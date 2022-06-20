Function X (FX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $67.97 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,334.30 or 1.00157511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033496 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001420 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001089 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

