Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Cap Reaches $4.36 Million

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $417,578.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00113845 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.00959688 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084177 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00489452 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.